Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»WEBINAR: Europe’s largest connected vehicle deployments – the inside story

WEBINAR: Europe’s largest connected vehicle deployments – the inside story

0
By on Connected Vehicles, Event News

On March 28, 2023, an exclusive webinar, hosted by Monotch, will give insider perspectives on the largest European deployments of connected vehicle services – in the Netherlands and Belgium.

During the online event three well-known professionals from the government, road authority and private sector will share their insights on the Dutch Talking Traffic, UDAP and Flemish Mobilidata projects.

These industry-leading implementations are some of the most comprehensive solutions available in the world. But what vision do these projects hold? Which services are already available to Dutch and Flemish road users? Have they been able to identify the impact? And, most exciting, what is yet to come? This webinar will investigate all these questions and more.

Menno Malta, CEO and founder of Monotch, will be joined by Caspar de Jonge, program manager  for ITS and smart mobility for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands, and Bart Lowyck, program manager for Mobilidata for Imec in Belgium. They bring governmental and industry knowledge and perspectives on implementing large-scale connected vehicle services.

The experts will also address how can you leverage your existing infrastructure and service channels towards road users to maximise impact. How to organise the governance of a connected vehicle ecosystem and investigate the economic opportunities and benefits for the authorities and commercial parties.

Discover the thriving, connected vehicle deployment model. Save a seat, sign up for this webinar, and get insight into one of the world’s largest deployed cooperative intelligent transportation, which involves over 2.5 million road users.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts