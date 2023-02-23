WEBINAR: Europe’s largest connected vehicle deployments – the inside story

On March 28, 2023, an exclusive webinar, hosted by Monotch, will give insider perspectives on the largest European deployments of connected vehicle services – in the Netherlands and Belgium.

During the online event three well-known professionals from the government, road authority and private sector will share their insights on the Dutch Talking Traffic, UDAP and Flemish Mobilidata projects.

These industry-leading implementations are some of the most comprehensive solutions available in the world. But what vision do these projects hold? Which services are already available to Dutch and Flemish road users? Have they been able to identify the impact? And, most exciting, what is yet to come? This webinar will investigate all these questions and more.

Menno Malta, CEO and founder of Monotch, will be joined by Caspar de Jonge, program manager for ITS and smart mobility for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands, and Bart Lowyck, program manager for Mobilidata for Imec in Belgium. They bring governmental and industry knowledge and perspectives on implementing large-scale connected vehicle services.

The experts will also address how can you leverage your existing infrastructure and service channels towards road users to maximise impact. How to organise the governance of a connected vehicle ecosystem and investigate the economic opportunities and benefits for the authorities and commercial parties.

Discover the thriving, connected vehicle deployment model. Save a seat, sign up for this webinar, and get insight into one of the world’s largest deployed cooperative intelligent transportation, which involves over 2.5 million road users.