SCOOT 7 traffic signal management deal sealed for Luton, UK

TRL Software has been selected as the new UTC (urban traffic control) software provider for the UK town of Luton. TRL Software’s UTC powered by SCOOT 7 will provide Luton with a cloud-based traffic management system to improve the town’s active management of its traffic signal network.
The system has been brought into control Luton Council and Central Bedfordshire Council’s traffic signals. The implementation of TRL Software’s UTC  across the town contributes to the Luton 2040 plan, a town-wide vision for Luton to be a healthy, fair and sustainable town.
TRL Software’s UTC, Powered by SCOOT 7, is a specialist form of traffic management that, by coordinating traffic signals in a centralised location, minimises the impact of stop times on the road user. Integrating and coordinating traffic signal controls over a wide area allows crucial control of the traffic flow.
“A cloud-based traffic management system that promotes active travel, keeps traffic moving and reduces congestion will support our Net Zero targets and help improve air quality,” says Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council. “TRL Software’s innovative UTC Traffic Management system will deliver these objectives for us.”
“Luton’s bold and innovative strategic 2040 vision is an inspiration, and we’re looking forward to working with the team at Luton to support their journey to deliver their vision with our market leading, user friendly UTC traffic management software, the first designed with Active Travel in mind, and conceived to minimise vehicle stopping times to reduce congestion and pollution”, says Paul Zanelli, director for TRL Software.
To learn more about TRL Software’s UTC and its capabilities, visit Urban Traffic Control System (UTC) – TRL Software
