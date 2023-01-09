TRB 2023: Derq launches automated, real-time, road-performance platform

Derq is using the TRB Annual Meeting in Washington DC this week (January 8-12) to launch its industry-first Automated Safety Performance Monitoring solution to help agencies with safety scoring and prioritization across various road networks in the US.

The new dashboard features create an automated safety performance scoring framework and tools, which draw from the safety and traffic insights the platform collects and generates on a real-time and continuous basis.

Derq’s safety performance metrics are based on real-time identification and granular classification of safety events and road user behaviors such as crashes, near-misses, violations, and pedestrian and cyclist compliance issues. These metrics, embedded into Derq’s dashboard-based Insight suite, ultimately generate safety scores across road corridors or networks, enabling agencies to proactively prioritize issue identification and countermeasure development as well as measure their effectiveness with short turnarounds.

“With the USDOT recognizing the importance for data-driven approaches to understanding and resolving road safety issues through significant investments in programs such as SS4A and SMART, Derq’s new safety scoring framework fills this key need by providing a unique solution to continuously measure safety performance metrics for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists,” said Karl Jeanbart, COO and co-founder of Derq. “Our number one priority remains to help agencies reduce the rapidly increasing number of roadway deaths to ultimately achieve their vision zero target.”

For more information on Derq’s new Automated Safety Performance Monitoring solution and how the company is continuously helping cities tackle their most challenging road safety and traffic management problems, visit booth #335 at the Exhibit Hall of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center or visit www.derq.com.