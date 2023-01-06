Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»AUDIO: Why education is key to ending wrong-way driving

AUDIO: Why education is key to ending wrong-way driving

0
By on Audio, Safety

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Melisa Finley, senior research engineer at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) discusses how human behavior is one of the most critical and yet also difficult to control factors in wrong-way crashes. These events on high-speed roadways are uncommon, but they’re almost always fatal. Ongoing research is supporting countermeasures to help drivers avoid – or escape – a rare but perilous roadway hazard. To hear the whole episode and more like it log on to the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Melisa Finley is manager of TTI’s Work Zone and Dynamic Signs Program. She is an expert in the areas of wrong-way driving and work zone safety and operations. For 23 years, she has performed research for a variety of public-agency and industry sponsors.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts