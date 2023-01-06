AUDIO: Why education is key to ending wrong-way driving

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Melisa Finley, senior research engineer at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) discusses how human behavior is one of the most critical and yet also difficult to control factors in wrong-way crashes. These events on high-speed roadways are uncommon, but they’re almost always fatal. Ongoing research is supporting countermeasures to help drivers avoid – or escape – a rare but perilous roadway hazard. To hear the whole episode and more like it log on to the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Melisa Finley is manager of TTI’s Work Zone and Dynamic Signs Program. She is an expert in the areas of wrong-way driving and work zone safety and operations. For 23 years, she has performed research for a variety of public-agency and industry sponsors.