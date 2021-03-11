Leading AI firm Flow Labs joins FREE the MIBs Campaign

Flow Labs, a California-based transportation technology solution provider specializing incloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive traffic control, is the #FREEtheMIBS campaign’s newest member.

The announcement was made by campaign founding partner, Tom Stiles. The company, whose core product automatically manages modifications in traffic signal timing, brings a new perspective to the open Management Information Bases (MIBs) campaign.

Flow Labs founder and chief executive officer Jatish Patel says open standards will be crucial in defining the future of transportation. “At Flow Labs we’re committed to providing cleaner, clearer and safer roads for everyone,” he says. “For smart cities to deliver on their promise of improving lives, raising communities and using funds wisely, vendors must open their protocols so traffic systems can communicate. We’re proud to join this campaign to help remove restrictive barriers that are limiting competition and costing taxpayers millions.”

Often kept proprietary by manufacturers, MIBs are the common language protocols used in communication between central traffic management systems and ITS devices, including traffic signal controllers. By keeping their MIBs proprietary, some manufacturers believe they can extend agency contracts for years, locking out more cost-effective and innovative solutions that are unable to communicate with legacy equipment.

Stiles welcomed Flow Labs noting that the range of campaign members is quickly broadening. “As an artificial intelligence company solely focused on transportation, Flow Labs is by definition forward-thinking,” he said, “Our ambassadors now represent a broad cross section of the entire traffic management industry from small to large, established to new. We’re thrilled to have Flow Labs as a member.”

Flow Labs’ Predictive Traffic Control solution allows agencies to fully automate signal timing across an entire traffic network. Traditionally, a process that can take years, Flow Labs’ solution can adjust timings monthly at a fraction of the cost and worker-hours. The company counts among its clients the Utah Department of Transportation, an early #FREEtheMIBS advocate.

For more information on the campaign, visit FREEtheMIBS.org