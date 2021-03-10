Q-Free launches first high-speed WIM and multimodal classification solution 

Q-Free has announced the launch of Hi-Trac TMU4X, an advanced multimodal, high-speed weigh-in-motion (WIM) and data collection solution offering automatic vehicle classification (AVC) along with pedestrian and cyclist data counts, all in a single unit.

The product is the evolution of Q-Free’s popular Hi-Trac TMU4 and is going into full production for global distribution following successful pilots in North America, Asia, and The Gulf.

Q-Free began development of the Hi-Trac TMU4X to double the unit’s detection capacity up to 16 traffic lanes. Rather than stop at that, Q-Free innovators built many more client wish list capabilities creating a holistic solution with greater processing power for seamless integration with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), CCTV cameras, lidar systems, and VMS signs.

The system is the first high-speed WIM solution to include bicycle and pedestrian detection to help agencies throughout the world meet their sustainable development goals, today and in the future. Staying true to Q-Free’s commitment that customers should be able to choose the best solution or integrate with what they already own, the TMU4X is sensor agnostic.

Tony Di Monaco, head of sales for Q-Free UK, says the TMU4X epitomizes the company’s customer first, greater good philosophy. “In many ways, our customers designed this solution,” he says. “Virtually every thought, every idea we built into it was the result of a conversation with an existing or future client. Customers get to choose the components that make sense for them rather than having to buy multiple devices to accomplish the same goal.”

The TMU4X comes with greater processing power and data delivery than its predecessors and integrates seamlessly with scanners, overhead signage, and other traffic management devices. Its ability to integrate with cycle and pedestrian monitoring as well as VMS displays to warn drivers of the detected presence of pedestrians or cyclists fits perfectly with Q-Free’s commitment to the goals of Vision Zero, to ultimately eliminate road fatalities completely.

With its open protocol design, the TMU4X can use any third-party sensor or device making it one of the most flexible and cost-effective devices on the market. This aligns with Q-Free’s commitment to the #FREEtheMIBS campaign and advancing open standards for the benefit of the transportation industry, traffic agencies, and the tax-paying public. “Our clients tell us they want to provide the best solutions without being forced into restrictive contracts,” said Di Monaco. “We agree, and the TMU4X is a perfect representation of that. We know our business model is rare in this industry, but we believe it’s the only way to protect the public from paying exorbitantly for unnecessary or inappropriate traffic management products.”