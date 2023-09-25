Lima Expresa introduces AI accident detection system to improve road safety

VINCI Highways firm Lima Expresa has announced the successful deployment of an automatic accident detection system on its Via de Evitamiento and Línea Amarilla highways in Lima, Peru, to improve road safety and road management.

The solution, which is the first of its kind in Peru, leverages the Lanternn by Valerann (LbV) AI platform for real-time road traffic monitoring. According to Valerann, the solution detects over 90% of all road incidents in under five minutes.

To achieve this, LbV ingests data from multiple sources, including from traffic cameras, roadside infrastructure, and Waze and Google maps, to detect anomalies and deliver accurate road traffic information in real time.

LbV removes road authorities’ reliance on manual events verification by detecting and identifying road incidents while providing information on the exact incident location, cause, and severity of the incidents.

LbV will help Lima Expresa manage road safety on the Via de Evitamiento and Línea Amarilla highways, which are seeing traffic numbers grow.

The two highways are vital for the 10 million inhabitants of the Peruvian capital. Serving as primary connectors between key transport hubs, these arteries help to alleviate congestion in the historic center of Lima and offer reductions in journey times for their users. With growing traffic numbers – currently standing at 200,000 vehicles per day – it is expected that the total number of road events in 2023 will reach 14,000, a sharp 17% rise from 12,000 in 2022.

Using LbV, the Lima Expresa team at the modernized Argos Operations Control Center, can significantly reduce incident response times, increase road safety, and improve resources management. Further enhancing road safety, the system facilitates preventative measures for road accident management by detecting pedestrians and stopped vehicles in potentially dangerous zones.

“Our collaboration with Lima Expresa is more than just a collaboration; it’s a commitment to saving lives. Lanternn by Valerann will truly revolutionize road safety and traffic management on major arteries in Lima. We’re proud to be part of this transformative journey,” said Gabriel Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Valerann.

“As part of VINCI Highways, innovation is part of our DNA at Lima Expresa. This desire to innovate led us to win the ProInnóvate Contest and deploy this revolutionary automatic detection system to improve our service for thousands of customers who travel our roads as well as to continue reinforcing our accidents prevention and road safety culture. Between 2016 and 2022 we achieved a 70% reduction of serious accidents, and with the strategic use of latest technology, we hope to further reduce the rate of accidents on our roads,” added Janis Rey, CEO of VINCI Highways, and general manager of Lima Expresa.