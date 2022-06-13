Yunex Traffic to showcase solutions at Traffex and Parkex

With a wide end-to-end portfolio of intelligent traffic management solutions, Yunex Traffic will be exhibiting a range of new innovative and intelligent solutions at this year’s Traffex and Parkex. These new systems will help transform towns and cities, making their road networks safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

With a range of new solutions on display, the company will be showcasing its new traffic signal, controller and management systems as well as some exciting additions to its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure portfolio.

“After the enforced break from the exhibition due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are delighted to be back at Traffex and Parkex, with the opportunity to meet face to face with our customers, supply chain partners and industry colleagues,” says Wilke Reints, MD of Yunex Traffic UK. “We are particularly looking forward to showing new developments across our portfolio, all of which demonstrate how we are rethinking, changing and improving mobility to make our roads safer, the air cleaner and our towns and cities better places to be.”

Key products on display will include Fusion, the company’s entirely new adaptive traffic control and signal optimisation solution; AwareAI smart detection cameras; QC60 rapid EV chargers; and iKos, a new on-street EV charging concept. Yunex Traffic experts will also be on hand to discuss the company’s diverse and bespoke service support capabilities, including turnkey EVI service provision, managed service operations, consultancy and traffic signal maintenance.

New additions to the traffic signal and control portfolio will also be showcased, including the new ST950S traffic signal and a unique ‘temporary to permanent’ traffic signal solution – both of which are additions to Yunex Traffic’s Plus+ traffic control system – and a new range of sustainable, lightweight, mid-level access traffic signal poles.

In addition to the product showcases, representatives from Yunex Traffic will feature in the show’s comprehensive conference programme. On Wednesday at 12:00 in the Transport Network Theatre, Dr Andy Hamilton will be providing an update on FUSION, with results from recent on-street trials in London. Head of Product Management, Martin Andrews, will then be joining an expert panel discussion at 13:20 in the Highways Theatre, exploring the circular economy and its impact on kit design.

Wilke Reints concludes: “With stands in both the Traffex and Parkex exhibition areas, we are looking forward to welcoming customers and partners and to demonstrating the breadth of our capabilities – both the innovative new products on display and the diverse support services we can provide.”