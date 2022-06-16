New AGD AI detector offers increased data capabilities

ITS manufacturer AGD Systems has launched a dual-lane stop-line detector with potential data capabilities that are generating interest.

The AGD650 was first showcased at the Intertraffic event in Amsterdam earlier this year and is on display again this week during Traffex in Birmingham.

The 650 has inbuilt artificial intelligence and makes use of a new neural processing platform and sophisticated algorithms to provide ultra-reliable real-time detection and automated decision making on vehicle types, including bicycles and scooters.

The hardware platform is future proofed for vehicle classification to provide more detailed information in the future.

There are two independent detection zones which can be adjusted remotely, and the product makes use of AGD’s WiFi Touch-setup system.

“We’re thrilled to add the 650 to our product range, and it’s been fantastic to see solid initial interest – especially from organisations keen to see an increase in the data which can be gleaned from traffic detectors,” says Ian Hind, commercial director of AGD Systems.

“The 650 is a step up from our previous offerings, in terms of its data capabilities, but we know we can take this much further and it’s a key area of focus for us going forward. The richer the data streams, the more possibilities for control centres and for those planning the future of infrastructure and transportation.”

A limited number of trial kits will now be installed around the UK, giving local authorities and highways organisations access to the product before it goes on general sale across the world.

Images: AGD.