New Optibus real-time product mitigates driver-related service disruptions

Optibus, the end-to-end software platform for public transportation planning and management, has launched Operations, a new product to mitigate the negative impact of driver shortages on services.

The cloud-native helps public transport operators alleviate staffing issues in real-time, at the depot, ensuring operations roll out smoothly.

Using cloud computing and open data, Operations improves driver and vehicle allocation by detecting potential depot disruptions in real time, dispatching automatic alerts to operators, and suggesting ways to resolve challenges.

For example, if a driver calls out, is late, or at risk of arriving late, Optibus Operations can suggest the best replacement driver, based on compatibility, compliance and cost. Operations seamlessly integrates with and syncs incoming data from other Optibus products and integrates with external operational data systems (for HR, payroll, fleet management etc). By unifying driver and vehicle data, enabling real-time, flexible payroll capabilities, and supporting long-term planning, Operations enables users to save time and costs and eliminate last-minute chaos.

“Our new Operations product is the digital command center for tackling public transportation challenges as they unfold, with agility and speed,” says Amos Haggiag, Optibus CEO and co-founder. “The technology behind the Operations product empowers the public transportation industry to deliver quality, reliable services that increase ridership, take pressure off drivers, and ensure compliance.”

Optibus Operations has been built in collaboration with design partners worldwide, including Transportes Sul do Tejo (TST), the Portuguese subsidiary of Arriva Group.

“As a design partner on Optibus Operations, we have been continuously impressed by the project’s ambition. It has been hard work to design and develop a new generation of operational processes that resolve modern challenges. But between our operational expertise, Optibus’ technology, and our shared commitment to the project and industry, we believe that the final product will be very successful in improving passenger satisfaction and depot operations,” says Paulo Pires, managing director at TST.