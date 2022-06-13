Jenoptik yellow box enforcement to be demonstrated at Traffex

Visitors to Traffex at Birmingham’s NEC this week (June 14-16) will be able to try out for themselves a traffic monitoring solution for yellow box and other civil traffic infringement enforcement.

The Jenoptik stand will feature an area marked like a yellow box, and as people step into it, a screen beside them will show how the new TraffiMove automatically detects when they dwell for too long.

Visitors will see how the system provides a robust and flexible platform that could be used across a variety of junction and road types. Combined with evidential standard data capture and encryption, violation records are communicated to a hosted cloud back office, allowing operators to view and process a range of offence types.

Jenoptik have one of the biggest stands at the three-day event. The enforcement specialists will also be showing its industry-leading SPECS average speed cameras, a passively safe VECTOR SR Spot Speed/Red Light system, a Vehicle Activated ‘Average Speed Check’ Sign provided by Westcotec as well as providing a glimpse of the new GardoVia entry level camera platform; ideal for Parking enforcement and Police ANPR.

“Local Authorities are now able to use technology to enforce moving traffic infringements, but need the right technology to do so,” says Jenoptik’s deputy managing director Geoff Collins. “We are looking forward to meeting people at Traffex and introducing the solutions we have designed to support making urban traffic flows more efficient and safer, thanks to this new legislation. We will also, of course, be showing our range of speed enforcement solutions that have a track record in reducing deaths and serious injuries on the roads, as well as delivering economic and environmental benefits.”

Collins will also be presenting in the Showcase Theatre on Wednesday June 15, covering A review of recent effective enforcement technologies, discussing the wider picture around how and why enforcement can be effectively applied.

Jenoptik can be found on stand C020.