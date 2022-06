Our feature interview is with Steve Morello, senior advisor with CDM Smith. Steve talks road user charging (RUC), educating drivers about what RUC is paying for, the switch to EVs and how the do-nothing approach is no longer viable. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview begins at 3:45.

