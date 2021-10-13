ITS World Congress 2021: Volkswagen Group drives forward intelligent mobility solutions

The Volkswagen Group is presenting solutions for the efficient, sustainable, safe and convenient movement of people and goods at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg. The focus is on autonomous driving, the intelligent use of vehicle data and the integration of electric vehicles into the power grid.

Together with its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, MOIA, CARIAD, Elli and MAN truck & bus brands, the group is providing a forum for interested parties and experts with live demonstrations of pioneering pilot projects, discussion panels, lectures and expert talks.

“Intelligent transportation systems play a key role in future-proof mobility in cities and beyond,” says Gernot Döllner, senior vice president, group strategy at Volkswagen. They are the basic prerequisite for carbon-neutral, connected, safe and tailored mobility solutions and key factors in our NEW AUTO Group strategy. Together with our partners, we will make the mobility of people and goods even more efficient, sustainable and convenient.”

Autonomous ridesharing

For the Volkswagen Group, autonomous driving is a key technology that enables new mobility solutions and improves road safety. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, MOIA and ARGO AI are currently testing an autonomous ridesharing system in a pilot project in Hamburg, which is planned to go into series production in 2025. At the ITS World Congress, MOIA is using an interactive simulation to show how large-fleet autonomous ridesharing can contribute to the mobility revolution. Using a 1:2 model of the ID.BUZZ AD, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also allowing visitors to experience various usage scenarios of self-driving shuttles for the transportation of goods and people. MAN Truck & Bus and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) are also presenting the results of their joint ‘Hamburg TruckPilot’ project. The two companies have demonstrated in the HHLA container terminal Altenwerder that the use of autonomous trucks is technologically possible in real-world applications and that they can be integrated efficiently in logistics processes.

Data sharing

At the congress, CARIAD is providing insights into data-based services that help improve traffic safety and flow. Anonymized data from Group vehicles already enable authorities in Europe and the USA to optimize road maintenance and winter services. By 2030, up to 40 million Group vehicles will be connected to the cloud, providing the basis for secure access to anonymized vehicle and environmental data. Volkswagen is also participating in the newly created Mobility Data Space, which will present initial use cases at the ITS World Congress. Via the data space, companies and organizations are able to exchange date securely and sovereignly to enable and advance innovative mobility concepts.

Integration of electric vehicles in the energy system

Another core topic is the systematic switch to e-mobility. Elli is creating a comprehensive energy ecosystem around the vehicle, from wall boxes to digital services. At the ITS World Congress, the Group company is also demonstrating how electric vehicles are becoming part of the energy system as mobile storage devices through the use of high-voltage batteries. Bidirectional charging is also strengthening the driving role of e-mobility for the energy transition: self-generated electricity from renewable energy sources can be stored in the vehicle and fed back into the house as needed. Not only does this make customers less dependent on the public power grid, it also saves costs and CO2. The brands of the Volkswagen Group will likely offer this technology from 2022 onwards in models based on the MEB modular electric drive matrix.

Cooperation for success

For Volkswagen, cooperative projects with cities, industry partners and public institutions are key for creating an integrated, future-proof transportation system. The Group has had a particularly close city partnership with Hamburg since 2016. In addition to implementing specific projects, Volkswagen supported Hamburg’s application for hosting this year’s ITS World Congress. As a main partner, the Group has been actively involved in the organization and planning of the ITS and offers visitors a diverse congress program. From October 12 to 14, 2021, at 10 am each day, Volkswagen will welcome visitors to ‘Future Mobility’ sessions at its booth (B5210).