Vaisala and TomTom partner to improve driver safety

Vaisala has announced an agreement with TomTom, which will see the company bring its accurate insights and actionable road weather data to the TomTom Hazard Warnings service.

TomTom Hazard Warnings creates time-critical signals that alert drivers and automated vehicles to safety-critical incidents as they happen. These incidents include traffic, weather, and road hazards.

“More than every fifth traffic accident is a result of inclement weather-related impacts, yet drivers often don’t receive real-time information about weather or driving conditions from their in-vehicle technology – even in new vehicle models,” says Petri Marjava, head of automotive at Vaisala. “While TomTom has utilized our atmospheric weather data for years, our new arrangement equips its Hazard Warnings service with must-have predictive road weather information. Road weather data takes in-vehicle weather services to the next level by helping drivers stay safe while conveniently optimizing route and travel times in all weather conditions.”

TomTom Hazard Warnings uses Vaisala’s data to deliver early warnings related to weather hazards like slippery roads, reduced visibility, and strong winds. This data enables better route planning and notifies drivers to prepare and adjust for driving in poor conditions. In addition to general weather conditions and detailed point forecasts, Vaisala is now providing TomTom Hazard Warnings with road surface measurements and driving conditions forecasts.

The road weather data Vaisala delivers covers road networks across the USA and Europe, with other geographical regions to follow. Built on a foundation of more than two decades of road weather experience and 85 years of weather measurement expertise, Vaisala’s highly accurate and reliable road weather datasets are consistently ranked among the industry’s top three by third-party analysts.