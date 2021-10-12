EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Teledyne FLIR launches AI thermal cameras at ITS World Congress

Teledyne FLIR is impressing visitors to its stand B5401 at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg this week (October 11-15, 2021) with its new AI thermal cameras, for advanced traffic classification and management. Here, Teledyne FLIR’s Benjamin Schiereck, shows TTi editor Tom Stone exactly how they work, and explains how they are being used across the city of Hamburg to help enable traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Teledyne FLIR launches AI thermal cameras at ITS World Congress0
Share this story: