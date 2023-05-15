ITS America and begins Digital Infrastructure Week

Today (May 15, 2023) ITS America, along with its members and partners, kicked off its Digital Infrastructure Week, which will consist of a new website, blog posts from across the transportation industry on digital infrastructure issues, and social media highlights.

The goal of the week will be to provide a better understanding of the connection between hard infrastructure and digital infrastructure, encouraging investment in technology and innovation.

“We are in an era of change, Americans are tired of unnecessary road deaths, the climate impacts of inefficient transportation systems, and lack of access to basic necessities like doctors, groceries, and good jobs,” says ITS America president and CEO Laura Chace. “We have an opportunity through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make plans for a future where just as much thought is put into the digital infrastructure that builds our transportation system as the steel and concrete that make up the physical roads.”

Digital Infrastructure Week will run May 15-19, concurrent with United for Infrastructure’s Infrastructure Week.