PTV joins nonprofit drive for open-map data standards

PTV Group has joined the Overture Maps Foundation, the nonprofit organization, founded by TomTom, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Meta in December 2022, is to create a new standard for open map data.

PTV will support the collaboration with its expertise in multimodal modeling and simulation, as well as map development and mobility data. It will also join the Schema Working Group to advise on the data schema for comprehensive, accurate, and extensible real-world map data.

Overture aims to create a comprehensive, accurate, and extensible real-world map data set that is available for developers under an open data license and can be extended through commercial additions. Members will therefore combine their resources, data, and technology.

In an increasingly digital and automated world, high-accuracy and high-fidelity geospatial data is critical in understanding the physical environment and in building innovative technologies and map solutions. This especially applies to the mobility sector, where reliable data is the base to analyze, plan and manage transportation networks.

“I’m delighted that PTV Group, as part of Umovity, has been welcomed as member of Overture. As in music, where the overture marks the opening of a symphony, I am convinced that something great – new standard for map data – will emerge from the interplay of the Overture partners,” said Christian U Haas, CEO of PTV Group. “Reliable data is the foundation of our daily work. Overture’s open map data will accelerate and simplify the building of relevant transportation models and simulations and thus drive transportation investment and policy decisions for a greener and smarter future.”