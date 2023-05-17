Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»PTV joins nonprofit drive for open-map data standards

PTV joins nonprofit drive for open-map data standards

0
By on Data & Modeling, Mapping

PTV Group has joined the Overture Maps Foundation, the nonprofit organization, founded by TomTom, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Meta in December 2022, is to create a new standard for open map data.

PTV will support the collaboration with its expertise in multimodal modeling and simulation, as well as map development and mobility data. It will also join the Schema Working Group to advise on the data schema for comprehensive, accurate, and extensible real-world map data.

Overture aims to create a comprehensive, accurate, and extensible real-world map data set that is available for developers under an open data license and can be extended through commercial additions. Members will therefore combine their resources, data, and technology.

In an increasingly digital and automated world, high-accuracy and high-fidelity geospatial data is critical in understanding the physical environment and in building innovative technologies and map solutions. This especially applies to the mobility sector, where reliable data is the base to analyze, plan and manage transportation networks.

“I’m delighted that PTV Group, as part of Umovity, has been welcomed as member of Overture. As in music, where the overture marks the opening of a symphony, I am convinced that something great – new standard for map data – will emerge from the interplay of the Overture partners,” said Christian U Haas, CEO of PTV Group. “Reliable data is the foundation of our daily work. Overture’s open map data will accelerate and simplify the building of relevant transportation models and simulations and thus drive transportation investment and policy decisions for a greener and smarter future.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts