FREE TTi WEBINAR: Safer, more efficient data collection, with Miovision

Traffic Technology International, in collaboration with Miovision, is excited to announce an exclusive webinar that will provide a smart solution to optimizing roadside data collection while improving road worker safety.

During the webinar, TTi editor Tom Stone will talk with Tony Brupaul, co-founder and product manager at Miovision, and Carley Hopkins, group product manager at Miovision, about how a new video-based, AI solution can make data collection projects safer and more cost-effective.

Miovision’s Scout Explore is a new portable video-based traffic data collection solution that can process video on the device. It then automatically uploads volume counts, speed and pedestrian/bike pathway data to the cloud for immediate remote access and analysis.

Other benefits include:

Non-intrusive deployment at the roadside – set up in less than 15 minutes

Simultaneous collection of multimodal traffic data for volume counts, travel time and vehicle speed with a single device

Reliable, accurate and verifiable traffic data. Road tubes and radar are not required.

“With its on-device processing capabilities, Scout Explore offers a safer, cost-effective alternative to road tubes for collecting multimodal traffic counts and speed data,” says Miovision president Steve Strout.

“Anyone attending this webinar will learn more about the exciting possibilities that AI is opening up in data collection, which will help to make our roads safer,” says Tom Stone. “This webinar will help to explain how advanced data collection can be achieved with only a small amount of hardware – the technology is something of a game changer for all those involved in traffic management.”

The number of injuries and fatalities continues to rise for vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists and road workers. Road workers are at particularly high risk. For the first half of 2021, the USDOT estimated a 18.4% surge in work zone traffic fatalities over 2020. In the same time period, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that work zone fatalities increased by 33%.

One way to protect workers is to remove them from the roadside and instead adopt smart technological solutions for data collection.

If you are involved with traffic data collection or road worker safety, don’t miss this free webinar on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2.30pm GMT (London, UTC+0, 14:30)

Reserve your place for free.