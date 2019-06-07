EXCLUSIVE: ITS America and ITS Singapore look toward future event success

Key leaders from ITS America and ITS Singapore are already looking forward to future industry-related events.

At the drinks reception, hosted in honor of the 2020 Los Angeles (LA) ITS World Congress, Shailen Bhatt, president of ITS America, said: “Our theme is ‘the New age of mobility’.

“The ‘i’ in ITS is becoming so much more intelligent. Previously, it referred to traffic signals or highways. Now, it represents big data, smart highways, cyber security – and so much more.”

On what delegates can expect to experience at the 2020 World Congress, Bhatt said: “One of the things we’re hoping to demo in LA is vertical take-off and landing. Hopefully in 2028, in LA, that’s how people will be getting back and fourth to the Olympic venues.”

Representatives from ITS Singapore shared insights into the upcoming ITS World Congress, which is taking place in October 2019. “We have chosen the theme: Smart mobility, empowering cities,” said Dr Chin Kian Keong, co-chairman, working committee and chairman of the technical program sub-committee, at ITS Singapore. “Essentially, we have four main topics be explored. The most popular one is automated vehicles and I think there will be many speakers on this subject. There will also be lots of demonstrations for technologies in this area. Another popular topic is mobility-on-demand; ride sharing, and how we can encourage that.”

Singapore has been very open about allowing companies to test their products on their grounds. “There are already a lot of companies present in Singapore,” says Keong. “So the World Congress will present a great opportunity for them to showcase their findings.”