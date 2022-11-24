Webinar to provide first insights into 2023 ITS European Congress

Preparations for next year’s ITS European Congress in Lisbon are already underway. Accordingly, the congress team will be hosting a commercial webinar on Wednesday, November 30, 3-4pm.

During the webinar, the team will present the upcoming commercial opportunities, including information about exhibition spaces, partnerships and sponsorship opportunities. They would also like to invite prospective participants to ask any questions they may have about the exhibition.

The congress team will present everything you need to know about the exhibition, including the schedule, prices, inclusions and offerings. Key features of sponsorship opportunities will also be discussed, such as the prestigious opening ceremony, plenary keynotes, speaking opportunities, venue branding, but also dedicated breakfast and networking sessions – to name a few examples.

Not only do exhibitors and commercial partners play a key role in contributing to the success of a congress, they also create unparalleled relationship-building opportunities for the European ITS community. This webinar will provide participants with the opportunity to meet potential partners and exhibitors at the ITS European Congress in Lisbon.

The congress team is building a remarkable high-level programme with dedicated plenary sessions under the theme ‘ITS: The Game Changer’. Plenary topics will be revealed soon.

Important: The open call for contributions for the technical programme and the call for demonstrations are soon closing! The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, December 16, 2022.

