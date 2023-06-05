TRAFFEX 2023: Truvelo solves motorcycle speed enforcement challenges

Among the new enforcement technology from Truvelo (UK) on display at Traffex in Birmingham this week (June 6-8) will be its new ANPR-Lite solution, which utilises Truvelo’s Mobile Docker to provide a solution to previously un-enforceable speeding by motorcyclists.

Mobile Docker combines computing power, a router, GPS and a SIM card in a single, sturdy extruded aluminium case that can be hard-wired into a vehicle or used from the desktop.

It is technology-agnostic and can work with any ANPR camera. It enables Truvelo’s Type-Approved LaserCaM 4 handheld camera to be used in combination to capture time- stamped and legally viable images of both front and rear licence plates. This means speeding motorbikes are more easily caught and it also provides a more robust solution for certain night-time conditions.

Also being showcased at Traffex will be Truvelo’s radar-triggered Speed Information Displays (SIDs), which provide motorists with an external reminder of their real speeds, have a proven record of encouraging greater compliance with posted limits. Already in daily use at many locations around the UK, SIDs do not need UK Home Office Type Approval and deployment/re-deployment between sites is fast and simple.

Automated Community Speed Watch (ACSW) is a further Truvelo solution that attendees to the UK show will be able to see demonstrated. It replaces roadside Community Speed Watch volunteers with an automated camera and provides a more enduring presence. It is already in operational use and adds another intermediate step between SIDs and full enforcement by enabling local authorities and the police to implement solutions which can be escalated in line with numbers and severities of offences.

As well as increasing safety by removing the need for roadside operatives, ACSW removes the subjectivity and fallibility of involving humans in the monitoring process. Using Truvelo’s radar- activated, bi-directional VIA-Cam, it can monitor traffic in both directions, in all light conditions across a wide temperature range (-15 to +50C), and measures all vehicle speeds above 5mph.

Finally, Truvelo’s Violation Management System (VMS) electronic back office enables Truvelo to be a complete end-to-end solutions and services provider. This state- of-the-art electronic back office can process all types of enforceable driving and parking offences.

The VMS is technology-agnostic. It can be supplied as an internal private cloud version which will operate on servers behind customers’ own firewalls, or as Software as a Service direct from Truvelo using any cloud-based environment, including police service-approved Microsoft Azure. The ability to communicate with any other third-party back office system guarantees interoperability with and a migration path from solutions already in use.

“The speed enforcement and compliance sector is evolving rapidly. Safety professionals are looking for a range of solutions that can be escalated in line with actual requirements, rather than just blunt instruments which can damage public support,” says Calvin Hutt, Truvelo (UK)’s sales and marketing director. “They are also looking for more deployment options, with a big emphasis on mobile technology in order to bring greater levels of unpredictability and effectiveness to enforcement regimes.

“From SIDs via ACSW to Type-Approved fixed and mobile enforcement solutions, we provide the widest range of front-end solutions. These, combined with the VMS in the background, enable us to provide a full violation-management solution.

“We look forward to being at Traffex again this year and to discussing visitors’ many different enforcement and compliance needs.”

Visit Truvelo at stand F45 at Traffex, NEC, Birmingham (June 6-8)