USDOT launches live, online library of ITS best practise

The USDOT’s ITS Joint Program Office (JPO) has launched the Smart Community Resource Center (SCRC) – a compilation of resources that can be used by practitioners to advance ITS and smart community transportation projects and programs.

The website will be routinely updated with additional resources and tools to assist in deploying smart community technologies.

A smart community uses innovative technologies, data, and analytics to improve the community and address local challenges.

These communities create an intelligent, integrated information network by applying ITS technologies, such as sensors and wireless communications technologies, to infrastructure, vehicles, wearables, and other physical devices.

Communities use this network to receive, analyze, and share data in real time to make better decisions and provide more responsive, efficient, data-driven services.

Smart community technologies can support several community goals, including improving safety, mobility and reliability, equity and accessibility, climate and sustainability, and economic strength and competitiveness.

The ITS JPO developed the SCRC to provide states, tribal governments, and local communities with resources to assist in the development of smart community transportation projects and programs nationwide.

The website provides: