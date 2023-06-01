Traffic Technology Today
TRAFFEX 2023: Swarco to preview new traffic controller

Intersections & Traffic Signals, ITS, Variable Message Signs

Attendees of the forthcoming Traffex in Birmingham, UK, (June 6-8) will be treated to a sneak preview of Swarco’s latest traffic controller, PTC-3 which is officially launching later this year, with a host of new features to add to the best elements of legacy controllers.

Swarco’s modular traffic management system, MyCity, will also be showcased with a control room demonstration. Visitors will be able to experience MyCity’s urban traffic control management and UTMC functionality, as well as elements such as air quality management, travel time information and strategy management.

Also on display will be the latest energy efficient electronic message signs, VMS and VAS, proven modular traffic management system, MyCity, and the new Elite signal head.

Swarco’s variable message signs (VMS) and vehicle activated signs (VAS) feature energy efficient LEDs and innovative optical lenses, which can reduce power consumption by almost 50%, ensuring cost effective and long-lasting performance.

Birmingham NEC, the venue for Traffex and Parkex

This year’s Traffex will also provide the opportunity for Swarco to begin discussing its new signal head, Elite, which takes full advantage of Swarco’s proven LED optical technology.

Alongside the company’s traffic solutions, Swarco Smart Charging – the EV charging infrastructure business within Swarco Group – will be showcasing its recently launched Swift EV charger.

Customers will be able to see the charging post’s sleek design and learn more about its features, which include a charging range of 1.4kW to 22kW, enhanced weather resistance, interchangeable charging modules with multiple connector options, and an intelligent load balancing system that splits power dynamically between multiple units in a chain.

Swarco will be on stand E20 at the NEC Birmingham from 6-8 June. APT Skidata – the parking solutions business which is a joint venture between Swarco and Skidata and – will also be present on the stand.

