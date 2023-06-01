TRAFFEX 2023: SRL to launch new safety innovations

As the UK traffic management industry gears up for Traffex at the Birmingham NEC next week (June 6-8) Europe’s largest manufacturer and supplier of mobile ITS, SRL Traffic Systems, has announced the expansion of its hire portfolio.

SRL is launching of a series of new products designed to enable customers to increase the protection of workers while cost-effectively promoting the safe and efficient flow of traffic around roadworks.

The Remotely Operated Stop Go (ROSGO) System and Euro Remote Control (ERC) will be on show at Traffex, alongside SRL’s enhanced Urban64 intelligent traffic signal control system.

Also on show at Traffex will be the company’s first remotely operated stop/go signs, designed to safeguard the workforce in scenarios where such a solution is required.

The portable wireless ROSGO is the only product on the market that may be easily and cost-effectively deployed and operated by a single person from a location of safety up to 200m away; its 24kg base is the lightest available and facilitates a one-man lift.

Also on stand will be the new hand-held Euro Remote Control, SRL’s Eurolight portable traffic signals for settings including those experiencing high volume peak time traffic flow. The new device also facilitates the easy management of more exceptional scenarios – such as those involving waterways, train crossings or slow-moving vehicles – that standard traffic light settings would not be able to accommodate.

The company’s Urban64intelligent temporary traffic control system for the coordination of multi-directional flows of traffic and pedestrians has been enhanced with the introduction of an extendable pole on which the signals are mounted.

“SRL is committed to ongoing product innovation to help promote the safety of road workers, while facilitating the cost-effective operation of efficient traffic management projects,” says SRL’s chief executive officer, Adrian Murphy. “Our new and enhanced solutions are testament to this dedication, and we look forward to introducing our customers to them at Traffex.”

At Traffex, SRL will also be showcasing their new Solar PLUS signals, one of the first mobile traffic light solutions to feature solar technology, enabling traffic managers to deliver projects more sustainably, cost-effectively and safely. The product significantly extends battery cycles, reducing electricity consumption and the frequency of exchanges required.

In addition to the new products, SRL’s comprehensive mobile ITS portfolio also includes variable message signs (VMS), CCTV, solar/hybrid work-zone protection barriers, ANPR and a haul route crossing solution. The company operates the UK and Ireland’s largest distribution network, comprising over 30 depots. The majority of its UK-designed products are built using domestically manufactured parts and local engineering firms are used in their construction.

For further details and to place pre-orders for ROSGO and the Euro Remote Control, please visit SRL on stand D2 at Traffex.