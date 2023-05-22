ITSLisbon2023: Swarco launches new GoGreen initiative

Swarco is using this week’s (May 22-24) ITS European Congress in Lisbon to kick off its initiative aiming at helping cities reduce carbon emissions under the motto “Let’s make Europe green. Deal?”

The initiative was launched against the backdrop of over 100 European cities being committed to the European Green Deal in becoming climate neutral by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 by the year 2030.

An official ribbon-cutting took place at the Lisbon Congress Centre in the presence of Herald Ruijters from DG Move/European Commission, ERTICO Chairman Angelos Amditis, ERTICO CEO Joost Vantomme, and Swarco CEO Michael Schuch.

“Over the next eleven months, from today to Intertraffic Amsterdam in April 2024, we follow a collaborative Swarco approach to deliver an innovative experience for all Green Deal cities in Europe”, said Swarco CEO Michael Schuch. “As a major player in ITS, we would like to formally engage with them, obtain a better understanding of their actual challenges and provide support with know-how and technology available today in overcoming such challenges.”

The Transportation and Mobility sector accounts for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is why urban mobility management solutions play a significant role in the decarbonisation of transportation.

“We created a special Virtual Reality experience where city stakeholders can delve into a very realistic urban environment to understand how Swarco’s offerings help tackle challenges such as air pollution, traffic congestion, micro mobility inclusion, pedestrian safety, parking space management, data-driven traffic management and modal shift”, explains Steve Penn, head of innovation for Swarco’s ITS Division. “The VR takes into account different levels of political and technical responsibility and presents city pain points and our solutions with a little gamification in an easy-to-understand and vivid way”, Steve Penn added.

The Swarco GoGreen Initiative will be accompanied over the next months by regular progress reports, also on social media.

The VR demo can be experienced from 22 to 24 May at the ITS European Congress in the exhibition hall on the mezzanine level at stand D2. Of course, the VR demo can also be experienced during local appointments in the different European regions.