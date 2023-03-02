Swarco launches ultra-rapid EV charging network in UK

Swarco Smart Charging is to launch PoGo in the UK, a new ultra-rapid charging network, with 2,000 ultra-rapid charging stations over the next four years.

Its ambition is to not only identify and create more charging locations – strategically positioned to be convenient for drivers and with easy access to public amenities, coffee shops, food outlets etc – but to also significantly improve the availability and reliability of ‘on-the-go’ charging.

PoGo’s driver centric approach will mean each site will have multiple charging options which will be regularly serviced and maintained by an experienced team of EV-driving engineers. EV drivers will be supported by a 24/7 highly trained in-house customer support team who can be contacted by phone, email, PoGo’s website or app, as well as PoGo’s social media channels.

Justin Meyer, MD of Swarco Smart Charging, says the mission is to make the new network simple and hassle free to use: “We are leveraging our considerable experience and learnings from the last 12 years to create a new network which will put the EV driver at the very heart of our operations.

“With battery-electric cars accounting for one-third of all new registrations in December and the total number of pure EVs on UK roads now reaching over 600,000, we know that accelerating the installation of suitable charging infrastructure is needed to support the current and future demands of EV drivers. That requires not only the most reliable technology, but also finding the best sites, and having a team with the drive, passion and know-how to deliver an exceptional experience.”

“By building a nationwide network of ultra-rapid chargers with full driver support, we hope to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric,” says Eugenio Herrero, executive director of PoGo. “We are working closely with landlords to ensure an even spread across the UK so PoGo drivers can travel to each corner of the country through our ultra-rapid offering.”