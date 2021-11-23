New UK partnership combines parking and EV charging payments

EV charging infrastructure and services provider Mobilize Power Solutions UK has formed a parntership with Chipside, the developers of MiPermit, a virtual, cashless permit system, to offer combined EV charging and parking payment solutions.

This collaboration will simplify and make charging at public car parks more convenient for the UK’s 345,000+ electric vehicle drivers. Drivers will be able to pay for parking and charging on one simple app, which means they can complete the operation quickly and are aware of the cost of both charging and parking.

Across most car parks, parking and charging payments are carried out separately and often charge points request you swipe your card on a reader before you walk away from the car park. This does not tie-in with the growing number of parking schemes that allow you to pay on your phone or online.

“We wanted to make charging more convenient for people using public car parks and our partnership with Chipside allows us to combine reliable charging facilities with an easy payment option,” says Mark Dickens, MD of Mobilize Power Solutions.

Chipside already works closely with local authorities and looks after the parking needs of over 3.5 million residents. Adding electric vehicle charging to its proposition will help councils meet their sustainable transport and net zero goals and enable them to fulfill parking and electric vehicle developments under one project.

“Many councils manage car parks at locations that benefit residents, businesses and visitors,” says Paul Moorby, CEO of Chipside. “Giving them access to a reputable charging solutions provider will help speed up their transition to electric and give the community access to reliable charging facilities. This is the perfect partnership.”

Together they are currently trialing the scheme in a Southeast of England-based city council and will be looking to roll it out to other councils. As the partnership evolves there will also be new developments in the pipeline that will continue to make parking and charging more seamless and convenient.