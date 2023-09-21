USDOT releases update to ITS Architecture Reference tools

The USDOT has unveiled the latest update to its Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT). Version 9.2 includes enhanced Multimodal Accessible Travel (MAT) and Management of Electronic Traffic Regulations (METR) tools as well as new support for various other concepts.

ARC-IT provides a common framework for planning, defining, and integrating intelligent transportation systems. It is a mature product that reflects the contributions of a broad cross-section of the ITS community

The MAT update helps support complete travel experiences, including integrated payment solutions, improved safety measures for vulnerable road users, and pathway/indoor navigation.

Several service packages have undergone significant transformations to accommodate these changes, such as Vulnerable Road User Device Transition Support (SU15), En-Route Guidance (TI03), Trip Planning and Payment (TI04), Integrated Multi-Modal Electronic Payment (TI05), Shared Use Mobility and Dynamic Ridesharing (TI06), Personal Wayfinding (TI08), Vulnerable Road User Safety (VS12), and Vulnerable Road User Clustering (VS18).

The METR upgrade to VS17 Traffic Code Dissemination reflects the evolving METR standards, providing details on how METR systems are expected to collect, manage, and disseminate road regulations effectively.

ARC-IT Version 9.2 also introduces or enhances service packages like One-Way Convoy Driving (MC12), inspired by successful operations in Norway and adopted in some snow-heavy US states. The Electric Charging Stations Management (ST05) package has been modified to facilitate better information sharing and management.

To support MAT, METR, and other new functionality, the update introduces new physical objects, including the Micro-Mobility Vehicle On-Board Equipment (OBE), Electric Charging Management Center, and Shared Use Transportation Center.

ARC-IT Version 9.2 also features an upgraded physical database model, enabling hierarchy and inheritance, streamlining architecture descriptions, and enhancing flexibility for architects at all levels.

The new software is a leap forward in the field of intelligent transportation architecture, offering improved mobility, safety, and sustainability in today’s rapidly evolving transportation landscape. Transportation authorities and industry stakeholders. can leverage these advancements to shape the future of transportation.

ARC-IT Version 9.2 is accessible online and can also be downloaded as a complete package for offline use.