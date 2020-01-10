System offers 3D lane-level positioning guidance for ADAS and driver safety

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, location data and platform services provider Here Technologies has launched a new lane-level positional system that aims to increase driver awareness and road safety through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The new Here Lanes system is a digital representation of the global road network that enables a vehicle to position itself in a lane while providing drivers with lane-level visual guidance. Here Lanes feeds ADAS and mobile applications with precise lane topology, geometry and attribute data, such as the rules of the road, vehicle height restrictions, lane count and centreline, direction of travel, and the slope and curvature of intersections. Live tests conducted by independent technical research organisation VSI Labs show how the company’s lane-level data and vehicle sensors work in tandem to increase the performance and safety of ADAS features. For example, Here Lanes improves the functioning of ADAS Lane Keep Assist when lane lines merge onto highways or intersections, or when onboard optical sensors have limited visibility due to fog, rain or snow.

Here Lanes is complimented by the recent launch of the company’s Live Sense SDK (Software Development Kit), which enables apps and devices to detect hazards in real-time to help drivers make informed decisions. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, the Live Sense SDK turns devices with front-facing cameras, such as smartphones, dashcams or vehicle cameras, into highly intelligent vehicle sensors. By continuously scanning the driver’s environment, devices can then detect objects on the road, such as other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists, road infrastructure such as traffic lights and road signs, and potential hazards such as potholes, road closures or construction zones and notify the driver with audible and visual alerts, so they can take action. Here Lanes is a part of the company’s portfolio of solutions to support all levels of vehicle automation, helping automakers to accelerate the deployment of SAE L1-2 self-driving systems.

“Advanced Driver Assistance Systems provide immediate opportunities to increase road safety on a global level. At the same time, ADAS is the bridge to fully automated driving from a technical and consumer adoption standpoint,” said Sheila Nedelcu, head of automated driving at Here. “Our new Lanes product delivers automakers and software developers the data they need to improve today’s ADAS functions in all weather conditions while building the next generation of applications supported by lane-level positioning, guidance and visualization.”