Econolite’s Centracs Mobility now able to use crowdsourced traffic data

Econolite has announced that its recently released cloud-based Centracs Mobility software platform now supports crowdsourced traffic data as an additional source of real-time roadway detection.

The robust architecture of Centracs Mobility provides transportation agencies the flexibility of integrating real-time traffic data for signal performance measurement and optimization.

Crowdsourced traffic data has been steadily improving in quality over recent years. There has been an expected tipping point where this data source would have the accuracy and coverage of vehicles to be used as a trusted input for signal timing.

“The widespread availability of mobile connections to both vehicles and cellular devices has made crowdsourced data a significant source of real-time information,” says Eric Raamot, Econolite’s chief technology officer. “This form of ‘infrastructure-less’ data has already been leveraged for traffic incident reporting, predictive modelling, and travel time estimation, but has not previously been demonstrated to be a viable source of input for signal performance measures or signal optimisation.

“By feeding this data into Centracs SPM’s cloud-based analytics, we can now take a significant leap forward in real-time signal optimisation and enable our suite of SPM tools for agencies that may not have the prerequisite infrastructure deployed for traditional advance, or per-lane detection.”

Centracs Mobility, with SPM’s established real-time data analytics, is an ideal platform, providing a foundation for aggregating and leveraging both traditional detection data and real-time crowdsourced traffic data. Econolite is working with research programs to establish the feasibility to serve many use cases with crowdsourced data. Econolite’s software toolset can present signal performance metrics based on toggling the various types of data sources for direct comparison.

Centracs Mobility’s flexible architecture enables cities and transportation agencies to custom tailor it for their specific traffic control needs, maximising their investment. It can be easily integrated with the latest in sensor technologies, and can be customised for any deployment level, delivering the highest levels of traffic control interoperability and automation. Centracs Mobility was developed based on user-feedback and designed to address the dynamic traffic control needs of today’s data-driven roadway networks and smart city multimodal transportation environments.