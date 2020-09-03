AMG launches new AMG250 Series Ethernet SFP media converters

Hardened Ethernet transmission solutions manufacturer AMG Systems has released the AMG250 Series, a new range of compact industrial SFP media converters for the security and critical infrastructure markets.

To suit all system design requirements, a versatile range of AMG250 models are available and include one, two or four RJ45 ports supporting 100Mb or 1Gb speeds while the SFP ports on all models support multi-rate operation with both 100Mb and 1Gb SFP modules being fully compatible.

All models feature dual redundant power inputs and a power failure alarm relay. The AMG250 Series meets or exceed industrial standards for shock, vibration and temperature change and delivers the highest levels of performance whilst ensuring maximum reliability over a wide industrial (-40°C to +75°C) temperature range.

The new AMG250 Series media converters are available with optional PoE, with models capable of delivering 30W PoE (IEEE802.3at), or 60/90W PoE conforming to the IEEE802.3bt standard to accommodate the latest high-powered devices.

Supporting all fibre types via their integrated SFP port(s), the AMG250 Series is ideally suited for connecting distributed Ethernet networks and equipment over long distances, flexibility is assured with fibre connectivity determined by separate SFP device selection.

Providing maximum system design versatility, the new range of SFP media converters offer a choice of installation options, with either a compact easy to install DIN rail / wall mount housing or single, dual, and quad channel rack cards to provide high density 19 inch rackmount solutions for headend applications.

The AMG250 Series provides a highly cost-effective, high performance solution for the backhaul of ethernet signals for visual detection (CCTV), industrial process monitoring and life safety systems; situated within the challenging environments associated with heavy industry, border protection, transportation, energy, offshore operations & extreme climates.

“A very capable and competitively priced industrial media converter range, thanks to their compact size, the AMG250 Series is ideal for installation in confined spaces, such as in camera poles and within roadside cabinets,” says Tom Exley, technical director at AMG. “For ease of installation, the AMG250 Series is Plug and Play, requiring no user configuration and along with auto-negotiation (802.3u), all models automatically determine the best connection speed. For end-users, quality and reliability is assured with the product range being covered by AMG’s Lifetime Support Warranty.”