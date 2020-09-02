PTV Group analyses mobility behaviour in Munich to plan potential AV and MaaS deployments

PTV Group, together with a broad-based research team, has been commissioned by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) to analyse mobility behaviour in the city of Munich, with a view to future deployment of autonomous vehicles.

The aim of the project “Easyride: Automated Driving in an Urban Context – Pilot City Munich” is aimed at developing recommendations for action for other cities that are based on the research results obtained in Munich. The project team will first develop realistic scenarios for new mobility services and determine their effects.

“Ultimately, we need to clarify how autonomous driving and networked mobility can have a positive impact on cities and the mobility of the future,” says Christian U Haas, CEO of PTV Group. The integration of on-demand services into an intermodal transportation planning model is another important aspect that is being analysed by the Easyride team.

The focus here is on how automated driving can be used to expand the local public transportation system in a meaningful way. For example, through feeder services in the form of on-demand offerings with autonomous shuttles to cover the first and last mile of the journey.

The project also addresses the question of how to create the perfect service concept that is fully accepted by the citizens, and looks at the framework conditions required to transform urban mobility in a way that makes sense for all those involved. This will be the basis for the recommendations for action. Parallel to this, field trials will be conducted, the findings of which will also be made available in the guidelines.