World’s most powerful city mayors join to pledge “no return to business as usual” post Covid-19

As the world begins to look to defining the ‘new normal’ post-coronavirus lockdowns, mayors from around the world – part of the C40 climate leadership group – have joined together to seize the opportunity to make the recovery one that is defined by sustainability and low emissions.

Mayors from many of the world’s most powerful cities have warned that the recovery from Covid-19 “should not be a return to ‘business as usual’ – because that is a world on track for 3°C or more of over-heating.”

The C40 group of cities released a Statement of Principles (see below) to shape the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. Mayors, representing millions of people worldwide, pledge “to build a better, more sustainable and fairer society out of the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.”

The principles were adopted in the first meeting of C40’s Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, supported by C40 Chair, Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, and have been endorsed by scores of city leaders from around the world, including Los Angeles, Athens, Austin, Barcelona, Bogotá, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Copenhagen, Curitiba, Durban, Freetown, Hong Kong, Houston, Lima, Lisbon, London, Medellín, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, Montréal, New Orleans, New York City, Oslo, Portland, Quezon City, Rotterdam, Salvador, São Paulo, San Francisco, Santiago, Seattle, Seoul, Sydney, Tel Aviv-Yafo and Vancouver .

The announcement comes after a series of virtual meetings attended by more than 40 mayors, demonstrating how they are working together globally to overcome both the coronavirus and climate change crises. And at the same time as an announcement that London is already moving to expand cycling and walking infrastructure to promote more sustainable travel

A Global Mayors Covid-19 Recovery Task Force will establish a common framework that all of C40’s global membership can use to create a ‘new normal’ for city economies; agree upon concrete measures they can put in place for recovery; how to communicate about the climate crisis in a post-Covid-19 world; and how can they influence stimulus packages and interventions to support the necessary transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and healthier economy for people and the planet.

The Task Force will draw on the expertise of leading economists, including Kate Raworth, creator of internationally acclaimed framework Doughnut Economics and senior research associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute; and heard at its first meeting from Michael Jacobs, professorial fellow at the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) at the University of Sheffield.

Bill de Blasio (left), Mayor of New York City said: “The only parallel to what we’re facing right now is the Great Depression. Against that kind of challenge, half-measures that maintain the status quo won’t move the needle or protect us from the next crisis. We need a New Deal for these times-a massive transformation that rebuilds lives, promotes equality, and prevents the next economic, health, or climate crisis.”

Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin said: “The Covid-19 crisis is horrible and so many are hurting in so many ways, but it also presents the biggest opportunity no one asked for. The sudden disruption of so many systems at once has laid bare our most pressing challenges as well as the corresponding opportunity to re-imagine the ways we live, travel and go about our lives more sustainably and to the benefit of more of our neighbours. The cities that seize this moment will enter the post-COVID-19 world wiser, fairer and more resilient. Austin will be one of those cities.”

The full list of mayors to have formally endorsed the Statement of Principles follows:

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

Kostas Bakoyannis, Mayor of Athens

Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin

Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona

Claudia López, Mayor of Bogotá

Martin J. Walsh, Mayor of Boston

Horacio Rodríguez-Larreta, Chief of Government of Buenos Aires

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago

Frank Jensen, Lord Mayor of Copenhagen

Rafael Greca, Mayor of Curitiba

Mxolisi Kaunda, Mayor of Durban

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown

KS Wong, Secretary for the Environment, Hong Kong, China

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston

Fernando Medina, Mayor of Lisbon

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Jorge Muñoz, Mayor of Lima

Daniel Quintero Calle, Mayor of Medellín

Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mayor of Mexico City

Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City

Raymond Johansen, Governing Mayor of Oslo

Ted Wheeler, Mayor of Portland

Josephina Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City

Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam

Antônio Carlos Peixoto de Magalhães Neto, Mayor of Salvador

Bruno Covas, Mayor of São Paulo

London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco

Felipe Guevara, Governor of Santiago

Jenny Durkan, Mayor of Seattle

Park Won-soon, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Seoul

Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv – Yafo

Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

Statement of Principles

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the world’s cities. It is not just a global health crisis, but a social and economic crisis, the effects of which will be felt for years to come. In many ways it is also an urban phenomenon, with its roots in environmental destruction and humanity’s relationship with nature.

As mayors, we are committed to supporting the residents of our cities and protecting their health, based on the guidance of expert advice. As members of C40 Cities, we are sharing what we have learned over the past months, and the knowledge we have gained in responding to other crises – public health, economic and environmental.

It is clear that the harm caused by COVID-19 has not been equitable. The most vulnerable and the most disadvantaged are being hurt the most by both the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. It is also clear that the world was not fully prepared for this crisis, despite lessons learned from SARS, MERS, Ebola and other recent public health and climate emergencies. This is, in part, a consequence of the undermining of international mechanisms and institutions which were built to bring peace and prosperity to all. It is, in part, a consequence of ignoring science-based knowledge.

We, as leaders of major cities across the globe, are clear that our ambition should not be a return to ‘normal’ – our goal is to build a better, more sustainable, more resilient and fairer society out of the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, our joint strategy to support the recovery of our cities and their residents from COVID-19 will be governed by these principles: