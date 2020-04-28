Covid-19: Transport for London furloughs 7,000 staff

Yesterday (27 April 2020) Transport for London (TfL) took advantage of the UK’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, by placing 7,000 staff on furlough – meaning the government will pick up a significant proportion of the wage bill for staff who are temporarily not needed, saving the organisation an estimated £15.8m every four weeks.

Since London entered lockdown on 23 March, TfL has – as part of the national strategy to beat the virus –been urging Londoners to only make essential journeys. The vast majority of Londoners have listened to TfL and the Mayor of London’s advice to stay at home, to not travel and so save lives.

The success of this vital advice has seen Tube journeys fall by 95% and journeys on buses fall by 85%. However, this has meant that TfL’s main source of income has almost disappeared.

TfL says that constructive discussions continue with government on the wider revenue support that TfL will need to continue the effective operation of London’s transport network.