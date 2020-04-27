AUDIO: Why e-scooters are safer than bicycles – and what coronavirus means for micromobility

In his latest ITE Talks Transportation podcast Bernie Wagenblast talks to Annie Chang (pictured), head of New Mobility at SAE and director of the Mobility Data Collaborative. In a fascinating chat Chang highlights some current and developing issues surrounding micromobility, including safety both on the road, and in terms of hygiene in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. A short clip follows, but you can listen to the entire interview, plus more like it at Transportation Radio