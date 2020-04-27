AUDIO: Why e-scooters are safer than bicycles – and what coronavirus means for micromobility

Traffic Technology Today
Audio, Covid-19, Multimodal Systems and Ridesharing, Vulnerable Road Users

In his latest ITE Talks Transportation podcast Bernie Wagenblast talks to Annie Chang (pictured), head of New Mobility at SAE and director of the Mobility Data Collaborative. In a fascinating chat Chang highlights some current and developing issues surrounding micromobility, including safety both on the road, and in terms of hygiene in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. A short clip follows, but you can listen to the entire interview, plus more like it at Transportation Radio

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

