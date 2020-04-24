ITS World Congress organisers ‘continuously monitoring’ Covid-19 situation, while Traffex reschedules

Although it is not scheduled to take place until 4-8 October 2020 organisers of the ITS World Congress, Reed Exhibitions and ITS America, have issued a statement announcing that they are prepared for all eventualities in the face of Covid-19.

An optimistic outlook might see large-scale international events such as this one – planned to take place in Los Angeles – restart towards the end of the year. However, pessimism has be growing in some quarters, which appears to have prompted the statement.

In full, the statement reads: “As cities and states around the country adapt to the current environment, things are changing quickly. As industry leaders, partners and stakeholders, we want to share with you our plans pertaining to the ITS World Congress, October 4-8, 2020 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“First, we want to emphasize that health and safety remain priority one. Reed Exhibitions and ITS America are actively and continuously monitoring the COVID-19 virus outbreak and implications in line with the city of Los Angeles, state of California, and relevant U.S. federal authorities, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“While Los Angeles and California government leaders have expressed concern for timing and viability of 2020 events, there has been no directive regarding a ban on events through the end of the year by the city or county of Los Angeles or its public health department. We remain in direct contact with the Los Angeles Convention Center, which closely follows city and county rules and guidelines. Accordingly, we will be prepared for all scenarios – while we continue the detailed planning process we are doing for the in-person ITS World Congress in Los Angeles in October”

In other event news, following the postponement of Intertraffic Amsterdam until March 2021, the UK’s Traffex & Parkex expos, which had been set to take place in April 2021 has been moved back to 15-17 June 2021. The events keep their long-established venue at Birmingham’s NEC.