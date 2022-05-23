VIDEO: Virginia DOT deploys V2X geofence for workzones

“The system helps workzone designers create layouts that accurately reflect the guidelines established in VDOT’s Work Area Protection Manual, while facilitating the collection of an accurate digital representation of the workzone,” says Mike Mollenhauer, director of the division of transportation implementation at VTTI. “The standardized digital representation could be distributed to connected and automated vehicles in the future or to third party application providers such as the Waze and Google navigation apps.”

The workzone system includes wearable smart vests that accurately monitor the location of workers and predict potential hazards from passing motorists. A mobile base station broadcasts workzone information to connected vehicles and smart channelizing devices that automatically define workzone boundaries and improve communications reliability between workers and the base station. Smart cones are used to create a boundary by extending the wireless link range for reliable communication to the base station.

The smart workzone can be managed through the Work Zone Builder Application, which allows for designing workzone deployments by using temporary traffic control templates that include placement of appropriate signage, channelizing devices, and other workzone elements.

“VTTI is ahead of the game by supporting cellular vehicle-to-everything connectivity [C-V2X],” said Jean Paul Talledo Vilela, senior research associate at VTTI. “This smart workzone allows messages and alerts to be exchanged with vehicles equipped with similar C-V2X technology when the vehicle is passing a workzone. In return, it is adding another layer of safety for both passing motorists and workers in the roadside workzone through alerts and messages.”