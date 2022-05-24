Ryan Hood re-elected as ITS (UK) chair

Ryan Hood, the chair of the UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems Industry Association (ITS(UK)), has been re-elected for a third year.

The association’s Annual General Meeting also approved Karla Jakeman of Innovate UK to continue as vice chair.

The topical directors are:

International Director: Niosha Kayhani, Cubic Transportation Systems

Membership Director: Graeme Scott, IBI

Early Careers Director: Abigail Oakley, PA Consulting

Finance Director: Andrew Pearce, SNC-Lavalin Atkins

Technical Director: Colin Wilson, IBI

Communications Director: Krishna Desai, Cubic Transportation Systems.

Steve Norris, the former UK Minister for Transport, remains as president; transport strategy adviser Eric Sampson continues as ITS (UK) ambassador; and Simplifai Systems’ Keith McCabe stays as carbon ambassador.

The organisation has also agreed to officially change its name to “Intelligent Transport Systems United Kingdom Limited”. Despite being generally known as this for more than 20 years, the actual limited company was until now known by its original name “RTI Focus (UK) Ltd”.

The limited company’s directors have been confirmed as Ryan Hood, Karla Jakeman and Graeme Scott, along with Mott MacDonald’s Stuart Scott, Neil Levett of Clearview Intelligence and Andrew Pearce from SNC-Lavalin Atkins. Two new directors were also elected: Glynn Barton of Transport for London and Niosha Kayhani. They replace WSP’s Ian Patey and Fraser Sommerville of SNC-Lavalin Atkins, who are stepping down due to the rules of rotation.

The AGM also featured a debate about ITS (UK) and electric vehicles. The recording of this section of the AGM will be available online on the ITS (UK) YouTube channel.