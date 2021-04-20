VIDEO: Ford deploys smart infrastructure for AV connectivity

Some automotive manufacturers, such as Tesla, continue to develop autonomous systems for their vehicles without any connectivity services to support them. The Ford Motor Company is taking a different route, as evidenced by its recent deployment of smart roadside sensors at test sites on two intersections in Saline, Michigan in 2020, and more recently in Miami, Florida. This video (which has no sound) demonstrates how the technology works. Ford is scheduled to publicly launch its automated vehicle services in Miami, Washington DC and Austin, Texas in 2022.