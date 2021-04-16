World first crash-predictive P2V app launched

!important Safety Technologies Inc. has launched the world’s first P2V (pedestrian-to-vehicle) technology that predicts and prevents accidents between vehicles and vulnerable road users.

The !important App technology is already operational phone-to-phone, and the company now aims to integrate the innovative technology into the safety systems of the forthcoming generation of autonomous cars, trucks, buses, and commercial utility vehicles, applying the vehicle’s brakes and thus further reducing accidents and fatalities.

The world-first P2V technology adds a completely new dimension to vehicle safety technology, with the !important vehicle data feed possibly enabling a start-up OEM or brand not normally associated with safety to take technology leadership and leapfrog the legacy safety brands.

The easy-to-download !important App uses the GNSS phone coordinates to create a virtual safety shield around the vulnerable pedestrian, cyclist, or motorcyclist. Currently the user’s iOS or Android device communicates the anonymous data with the driver’s cell phone via the 4G or 5G networks, with wi-fi transmission under development. If the user is about to unintentionally but dangerously move into the street, the driver’s cell phone is alerted to the impending hazard.

The next step is to integrate the data feed into the onboard safety systems of any vehicle, although targeting the forthcoming generation of autonomous vehicles, alerting the driver and ultimately automatically applying the brakes if necessary.

CEO of !important Safety Technologies, Bastien Beauchamp, says; “Sixty years ago, the safety belt was invented to protect the internal occupants of vehicles in the event of an accident, and it’s attributed to saving over a million lives. Today, six decades on, !important has invented the equivalent safety belt for the vulnerable road users outside the vehicle. With our app, and its data fed, pedestrians and cyclists can protect themselves, and car companies can save lives. As a result, the !important App could have the same societal benefit as the invention of the original safety belt did in 1959, and my ambition is that every new car should have our technology fitted, helping us to save another million lives within 10 years.”