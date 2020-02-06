USDOT kicks off V2X procurement process for Safety Band spectrum testing

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) is seeking to procure vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication devices to support its testing of the ‘Safety Band’ spectrum.

Using the 5.9 GHz Safety Band spectrum, USDOT is to investigate whether LTE-cellular V2X, dual-mode DSRC/C-V2X, and/or 5G new radio technologies can meet the requirements for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) safety-of-life and public safety systems, as well as whether they can perform potential interactions with existing technologies that currently support the 5.9 GHz Safety Band.

The communication devices will be used to evaluate their safety performance and capabilities through both small- and large-scale testing, including scalability and congestion, interoperability, and complex transportation scenarios.

Based on evolving industry standards, there is a need to assess the commercially available off-the-shelf and prototype devices to determine if there is uninterrupted and seamless advancement toward transportation safety.

The broad agency announcement states that responses are due no later than 19 March, 2020, and should be sent by email to Amalia.Rodezno@dot.govwith Veronica.Price@dot.govcopied in.

