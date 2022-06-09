Rohde & Schwarz to showcase C-V2X testing and more at Automotive Testing Expo

At Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2022 in Stuttgart (June 21-23), Rohde & Schwarz will showcase a wide range of advanced automotive testing solutions, including C-V2X, GNSS and automotive radar solutions which pave the way for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Rohde & Schwarz’s C-V2X test solution allows traffic scenarios involving multiple simulated vehicles and the communications between them to be tested in the laboratory and on the proving ground in a precise and repeatable way. This enables the correct operation of C-V2X applications such as Emergency Brake Warning (EBW) in realistic and demanding traffic scenarios to be verified using a minimum of test equipment and the same test setup from lab to proving ground.

The system comprises an R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, an R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator (lab only) and a R&S BBA150 amplifier. In addition, the R&S TSMx6 network scanner allows C-V2X PC5 network coverage measurements in the field and verifies the correct operation of Road Side Units (RSUs) and communications between cars (V2V).

Automotive radar object simulation

Another highlight is the new radar test system, which allows complex traffic scenarios to be electronically generated entirely over the air interface for testing radar based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in benchtop development, HIL, VIL and production. The solution consists of the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator as a backend and the R&S QAT100 antenna array as a frontend. Laterally moving objects can be simulated by electronically switching individual antennas on and off in the frontend. This allows tests currently performed in real-world test drives to be relocated to the lab, enabling errors to be detected at an early stage and delivering significant cost savings.

5G TCU development

The R&S CMX500 one-box radiocommunications tester provides high-performance 5G automotive measurements with comprehensive test coverage including RF, protocol and application testing. It covers the entire integration cycle from chipsets to TCUs and complete vehicles. The R&S CMX500 provides extensive testing capability, supporting all 5G NR deployments covering LTE, 5G NR FR1 and FR2 in non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, for both FDD and TDD with an effortless setup and outstanding performance. The 5G tester reaches its market-leading high performance with its ability to handle data rates of 10 Gbps and beyond.

UWB module development

The fine-ranging and security capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology make it very well suited for automotive applications such as vehicle access control, ADAS, gesture recognition and parking assistance. Testing the performance of UWB devices is important in the lab and on the production line to ensure compatibility and correct operation. The R&S CMP200 radio communication tester is ideal for solving UWB test challenges in volume production as well as in R&D. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and a signal generator in a single instrument. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers and the company’s WMT software service to implement automated wireless manufacturing testing, the R&S CMP200 offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant with IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications.

The Rohde & Schwarz team and many more showcased demonstrations, can be found in hall 10, booth 1451.