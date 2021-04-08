Minnesota publishes annual report on CAV readiness in the state

The Governor of Minnesota’s Advisory Council on Connected and Automated Vehicles has released its annual report describing Minnesota’s readiness for the technology and outlining the state’s major CAV efforts in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

Public-facing and in-person CAV events were put on hold in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Governor’s Advisory Council continued to convene virtually and launched the CAV Innovation Alliance to coordinate emerging technologies statewide and serve as a one-stop shop for CAV in Minnesota.

The report notes other key activities, including: