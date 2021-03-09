Commsignia integrates cloud and V2X messaging in a 5G and 4G V2N solution

Commsignia has developed a vendor-agnostic method of transmitting automotive-grade vehicle-to-everything (V2X) messages including information aggregated from multiple sources, including the cloud, with the use of 4G and 5G connections.

The vehicle-to-network (V2N) solution can be applied to avoid traffic jams and prevent accidents in semi-static situations. An example is when cars congest highway exits and obstruct the outer lane, creating a dangerous situation. One known solution is for the on-board navigation system of a stalled vehicle to send status information to the cloud via a 4G or 5G cellular connection. The navigation supplier’s cloud-based traffic information service then informs other vehicles of a possible traffic jam in the area. Such solutions usually only work within the specific supplier’s ecosystem.

Commsignia’s solution can aggregate information from different data sources, including various suppliers’ cloud databases, infrastructure data from roadside sensors and cameras, and sensor data from V2X-enabled vehicles.

While cloud-based solutions trigger an early warning about a possible event, a vehicle’s V2X on-board unit sends more precise information in low-latency direct messages to other V2X-enabled vehicles in the area. These vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) messages contain the exact location of the recognized event. Commsignia’s hybrid fusion layer verifies alerts from different sources and provides the driver with aggregated data.

By combining network-based V2N, infrastructure-based V2I and vehicle-based V2V data, Commsignia’s solution offers more precise warnings and opens up the possibility of notifications reaching more drivers, increasing road safety.

“One of the big challenges in digital traffic safety is reaching most drivers, and it makes sense to combine multiple channels such as direct V2X communications and the 4G or 5G cellular networks. The aggregation and verification of different information sources offer a robust and reliable messaging solution, all based on automotive grade V2X standards,” says András Váradi, research director at Commsignia.

This solution was developed in the SAFERtec project. SAFERtec has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no 732319