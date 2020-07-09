Cohda Wireless partners with U-blox on next generation V2X solution

Wireless communications technology and services companies Cohda Wireless and U-blox have formed a new partnership to produce an advanced V2X solution for the global cooperative intelligent transport market. This will see Cohda’s V2X software stack supporting the Swiss manufacturer’s U-blox UBX-P3 DSRC/802.11p V2X chip.

The U-blox chip enables V2X communication and has now been enhanced with Cohda’s hardware-agnostic software applications which are the most widely deployed in the industry, providing 360° awareness and detecting hidden threats beyond anything a driver or on-board sensors can see.

The partnership offers the market an advanced V2X solution that will be of particular interest to tier 1 suppliers, OEM’s and road authority suppliers. Cohda is the only supplier to have its V2X software feature in production vehicles, namely GM and Volkswagen.

“In order to progress vehicle safety, OEMs need to produce vehicles that have embedded V2X wireless communication technology as a standard inclusion,” says Cohda Wireless chief engineer Fabien Cure. “Likewise, cities around the world are preparing for the introduction of wide scale cooperative intelligent transport systems.

“Connectedness is the key to safer roads and highways around the world and a technology solution of this calibre is an enabler of further trials and development in this sector that we warmly welcome.”

“The porting of Cohda’s leading V2X onto our high-performance UBX-P3 chip is an important proof point that both our solutions are interoperable and enable a swift integration into automotive platforms”, says Herbert Blaser, senior director of short range radio at U-blox.

Cohda’s software products are applied in more than 60% of all V2X field trials in the world today in compliance with US Federal Communications Commission and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards.

“When we connect vehicles to each other and to roadside infrastructure, we are creating an intelligent and integrated road transport system that has the potential to reduce road accidents simply because the technology is capable of things humans aren’t,” adds Mr Cure.