EU Covid-19 lockdowns meant 36% fewer road deaths – but safety did not always correlate with drops in traffic

The highest reduction in road deaths was recorded in Italy (84%), followed by Belgium, Spain, France and Greece with decreases of over 59%. But reductions in traffic did not lead to reductions in deaths in all countries. In Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, road deaths during the month of April remained similar or were even higher than in previous years. Notably, Sweden had less strict Covid-19 containment measures compared to many other EU countries.

The research indicates that deaths in general did not decline by the same degree as traffic volume. More research is needed to understand the full reasons but speeding, higher numbers of vulnerable road users on often unprotected infrastructure as well as changes to enforcement levels may have all played a role.

Comparable data for instances of speeding are not available – but reports and evidence gathered from more than 10 countries strongly suggest that speeding may have been a major factor in increased collision severity and therefore a higher risk of death. Countries recorded between a 10 and 39% increase in speeding offences.