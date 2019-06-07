Cohda and Sasken to develop combined telematics and V2X systems

Australian connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technology developer Cohda Wireless has formed a partnership with Sasken Technologies Ltd., an India-based product engineering and digital transformation services provider, to work on new Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) systems.

Cohda’s strategic technology partnership with Sasken aims to accelerate the adoption of V2X in the connected vehicles space as either cellular or DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communication) technologies. The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (Telematics Control Unit) software reference design that would include Sasken’s TCU software and middleware coupled with Cohda’s DSRC/C-V2X (Cellular V2X) stack and applications.

Sasken is a preferred partner to several leading automotive Tier-1s and OEMs providing product engineering solutions in the Integrated Cockpit System and Autonomous Control areas. The company’s 10+ years of expertise in the automotive industry is backed by strong partnerships with leading silicon vendors and extensive experience in the communications space. Cohda and Sasken will make use of their combined knowledge in the connected vehicles space to make road transport safer, greener and smarter.

“This partnership is of global significance as it will drastically improve time-to-market for OEMs, Tier-1s and government transport authority initiatives. The integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in production vehicles is very complex and the combined experience of Cohda and Sasken presents a unique one-stop solution to the market,” said Fabien Cure, Cohda’s chief engineer. “We are the only company to integrate V2X software into two car manufacturer platforms, while Sasken has extensive expertise in vehicle integration. This partnership represents a significant milestone in making road transport systems safer and smarter.”

Calvin Nichols, VP and head of automotive business at Sasken, said, “Through our collaboration, we aim to create a best-in-class telematics reference design that will benefit autonomous vehicles, public transportation, and heavy vehicles industries. Currently, there is a significant amount of integration of telematics, V2X, and vehicle communication software protocols in separate electronic modules that create complexity. This solution will enable integration of different software requirements into a reference design that OEMs and Tier-1s can utilize to streamline their product development time and speed to market.”