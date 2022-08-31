IBTTA announces Toll Excellence Award winners

Six toll facility operators and one private sector company have been announced as the winners of the industry’s premier awards – the 2022 Toll Excellence Award from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) .

All the winners are global industry leaders and role models, performing outstanding work by finding less costly solutions for drivers, creating stronger customer support services, improving safety, enhancing sustainable clean water practices, and embracing new technologies.

The awards will be presented during IBTTA’s 90th Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Austin, Texas on Sept. 19, 2022. During the award ceremony, one recipient will be honored with the President’s Award for Excellence, the association’s highest achievement.

“The quest for the highest quality never ends in the toll and transportation industry, and these awardees represent excellence in meeting customer and community needs,” said Patrick Jones, Executive Director and CEO of IBTTA. “By sharing their innovative solutions for evolving transportation challenges, they are making the industry stronger and more resilient.”

Each year IBTTA presents the Toll Excellence Awards to highlight the very best projects, innovations, and solutions from the international tolling industry. The awards encourage the industry to share and celebrate new ideas and emerging practices in seven categories: Administration and Finance; Customer Service and Marketing Outreach; Safety, Social Responsibility; Technology; Toll Operations, Engineering and Maintenance; and Private Sector Innovation.

This year’s recipients of IBTTA’s 2022 Toll Excellence Awards are:

Administration and Finance: E-470 Public Highway Authority (Colorado)

(Colorado) Customer Service and Marketing Outreach: North Texas Tollway Authority

Safety: Indiana Toll Road

Social Responsibility: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Technology: Transportation Corridor Agencies (operators of The Toll Roads of Orange County, Calif.)

(operators of The Toll Roads of Orange County, Calif.) Toll Operations, Engineering and Maintenance: Harris County Toll Road Authority (Texas)

(Texas) Private Sector Innovation: Electronic Transaction Consultants

“For more than 20 years, the Toll Excellence Awards recognize creative, innovative, and positive programs that set new standards for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them,” said David Machamer, chair of IBTTA’s Toll Excellence Awards Committee and Assistant Deputy Director for Toll and PIKEPASS Operations with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. “We applaud their achievements that are already helping drivers and keeping our roads safe.”

For the full lowdown on each of the award winning project, don’t miss the September 2022 edition of TTi magazine.