Yunex Traffic USA appoints Rodney Mathis as president and MD

Yunex Traffic has announcee the appointment of Rodney Mathis as president of Yunex Traffic USA. Mathis will help to build Yunex Traffic’s presence in the US and lead its team in driving the future of mobility for its customers.

As the former vice president of field services at Econolite, Mathis brings a wealth of knowledge on the development and continual optimization of intelligent transportation systems. His experience in preventative maintenance, emergency response, and increasing public safety – while keeping technology at the forefront of innovation – will be a critical asset to the business.

“We are thrilled that Rodney has joined Yunex Traffic as president for the US. With his deep understanding of the changing and evolving ITS industry, he is perfectly poised to lead our team into the next era of traffic management,” says Markus Schlitt, CEO, Yunex Traffic

