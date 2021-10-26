Iteris launches managed services for smart mobility infrastructure

Iteris has announced the availability of two new cloud-enabled managed services that augment the traffic management operations of public agencies and commercial enterprises. Iteris’ managed service offerings leverage its ClearMobility Platform to proactively manage complex transportation operations, leading to reduced traffic congestion, improved safety, and more sustainable, equitable and resilient transportation infrastructure.

Iteris’ congestion management service for intersections, arterials and highways facilitates constant analysis of traffic trends along signalized corridors and highway construction projects. It also identifies of areas of improvement, and optimizes signal timing along corridors to help improve mobility and decrease congestion for municipalities, cities and states. As part of the congestion management service, Iteris applies its industry-leading suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, including its ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution, for continuous analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve safety and mobility, and implement remediation measures as traffic conditions change. Initially, the congestion management service is focused on the operation of traffic signals, and maintenance of traffic on highway construction projects, but it is expected to evolve to address additional use cases.

Iteris’ asset management service enables transportation agencies to track and maintain the inventory and condition of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. Iteris’ asset management service improves traffic sensor uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Early adopters

In July 2021, the City of Lake Forest selected Iteris for a multi-year smart mobility program, whereby Iteris will deliver its congestion management service for arterials to augment the city’s traffic management operations to reduce congestion and improve safety throughout Lake Forest, California.

In March 2021, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture selected Iteris’ congestion management service for highways to improve mobility and safety for the strategically important I-10 Broadway Curve Design Build highway improvement project. Also in March 2021, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture expanded its use of ClearGuide for another year as part of Iteris’ congestion management service to manage and minimize the impact of construction on traffic congestion, safety and mobility for 370,000 daily southern California drivers during the I-405 Improvement Project, which was launched in 2017.

Additionally, the Georgia Department of Transportation selected Iteris’ asset management service to improve state-wide ITS maintenance following the successful deployment of a similar ITS Asset Management System for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). This new service will expand Iteris’ asset management for VDOT from tens of thousands of highway ITS assets to include 4,500 traffic signals statewide.

“These innovative new cloud-enabled managed services for congestion management and asset management enable cities and states to improve safety, mobility and road user satisfaction to a greater extent than can be achieved through traditional methods, while reducing carbon emissions for better air quality,” says Scott Carlson, vice president, alternative delivery at Iteris. “Based on the positive outcomes of early adopters, we are excited to officially launch these new solutions.”

Iteris’ congestion management and asset management services are key components of the ClearMobility Platform. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.